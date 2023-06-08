Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.90% of Amalgamated Financial worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $134,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce bought 2,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $29,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $510.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.