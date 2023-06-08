Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.50% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $99,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

