Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,855 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.09% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.78. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James J. Kim purchased 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $128,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Articles

