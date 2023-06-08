Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 38,888 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Origin Bancorp worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,883,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,634,000 after buying an additional 210,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $979.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Insider Transactions at Origin Bancorp

In other news, insider Jim Crotwell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,475 shares in the company, valued at $638,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $152,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.