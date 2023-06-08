Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 72,861 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Colliers International Group worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

