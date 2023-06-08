Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 90,091 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.96% of Citi Trends worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Citi Trends Stock Up 4.1 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.32.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home trends. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

