Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.24% of NL Industries worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded NL Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NL Industries stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $294.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.75.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

