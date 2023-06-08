Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,362 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $644,471.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,973,048 shares of company stock valued at $65,311,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

