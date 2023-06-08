Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,189 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.19% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NXRT opened at $46.57 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -524.98%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

