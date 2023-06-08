Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 160,383 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.67% of Harsco worth $13,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSC. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 140,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

HSC opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $720.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

