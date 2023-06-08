Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 556,490 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Haleon were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,025,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 233,203 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 790,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 485,384 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

HLN stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

