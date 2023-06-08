Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,529 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.60% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

BSET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

