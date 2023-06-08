Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,562 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHT opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $43.71.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

