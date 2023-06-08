Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.06% of HCI Group worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 398,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $58.03 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.83.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.13%.

Insider Activity at HCI Group

In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 670 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,280 shares in the company, valued at $313,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,277.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

