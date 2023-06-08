Direxion mRNA ETF (NYSEARCA:MSGR) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Direxion mRNA ETF (NYSEARCA:MSGR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 8.09% of Direxion mRNA ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion mRNA ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion mRNA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSGR opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Direxion mRNA ETF has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Direxion mRNA ETF Company Profile

The Direxion mRNA ETF (MSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BITA Messenger RNA Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from the US, Canada, and Europe that contribute to the development and application of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. MSGR was launched on Dec 9, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

