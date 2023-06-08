DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,364,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,433,756.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,433,756.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,124 over the last three months. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About DocGo

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.