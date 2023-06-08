Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

