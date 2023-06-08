DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.65.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 972,440 shares of company stock valued at $59,502,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after buying an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

