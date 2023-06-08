Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $20 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 435,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after buying an additional 108,204 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 841,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $109,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

