Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,972,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 234,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Douglas Dynamics worth $71,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLOW opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

