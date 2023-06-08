Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Douglas Elliman worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

