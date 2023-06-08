Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.