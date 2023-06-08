Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

