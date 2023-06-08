Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $297.59

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.59 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.74). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.70), with a volume of 68,774 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of £443.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14,900.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.89.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Jasper Judd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.74), for a total transaction of £15,050 ($18,709.60). 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

