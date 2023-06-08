Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $297.59

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.59 ($3.70) and traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.74). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.70), with a volume of 68,774 shares trading hands.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of £443.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14,900.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.89.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.