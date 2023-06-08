DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1,030.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

Further Reading

