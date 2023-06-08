Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,756 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EGRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.75 million, a PE ratio of 377.08 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Articles

