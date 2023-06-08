Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $150.24

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.24 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 152.80 ($1.90). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 145.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 498,813 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.85. The stock has a market cap of £569.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($9,820.98). 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

