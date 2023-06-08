Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $56.64 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,204 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 841,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,332,000 after buying an additional 174,034 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,595,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $467,117,000 after buying an additional 287,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 211,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 43,622 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

