Edwin J. Santos Sells 4,861 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 4,861 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $150,642.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,783.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Flywire Trading Up 1.0 %
FLYW stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
