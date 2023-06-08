Edwin J. Santos Sells 4,861 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 4,861 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $150,642.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,783.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Flywire Trading Up 1.0 %

FLYW stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Flywire alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.