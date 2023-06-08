Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.08.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE EGO opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -243.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
