Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NYSE EGO opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -243.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

