Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.18% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

