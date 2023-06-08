Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.92

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.92 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.65). Empresaria Group shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 8,683 shares trading hands.

Empresaria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Empresaria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Empresaria Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

