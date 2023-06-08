Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 5,197 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,139,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,238,108.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology



Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

