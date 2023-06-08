Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Enservco stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

