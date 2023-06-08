EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $44.52 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.