Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.31% of Equinox Gold worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 667,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 402,265 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.