ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. Analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.