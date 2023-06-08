Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of ETD opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $727.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

