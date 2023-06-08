Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.19

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and traded as low as $67.09. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $67.09, with a volume of 2,245 shares traded.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $67.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

