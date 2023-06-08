Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $78.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

