Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.78

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,805,998 shares traded.

Evgen Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.