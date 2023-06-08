Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.