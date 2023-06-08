Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

