Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 483,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

