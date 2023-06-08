Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7,297.60.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

