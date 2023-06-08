Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $350.60

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.60 ($4.36) and traded as low as GBX 348.22 ($4.33). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 349.50 ($4.34), with a volume of 363,885 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,496.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 337.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.08. Fidelity European Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,714.29%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

