First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $24,221,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

