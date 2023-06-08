First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $24,221,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

