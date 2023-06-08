First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,350,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $42,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.04 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

