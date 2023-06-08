First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,941,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,880,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after purchasing an additional 236,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,208,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

