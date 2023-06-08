First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 10,830 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 44.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

