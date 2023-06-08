First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 14,529 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 262,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,214,000. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Rifkin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,531 shares of company stock worth $287,213. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $15.90 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $622.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

